Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after acquiring an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after acquiring an additional 840,169 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 636,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,990,000 after acquiring an additional 77,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $102,886,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $315.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $328.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

