Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,886,962 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,818,000 after purchasing an additional 277,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,527,000 after purchasing an additional 107,926 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $215,499,000 after purchasing an additional 166,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,468 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $149,907,000 after buying an additional 69,334 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000,629 shares of company stock worth $166,107,653. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.