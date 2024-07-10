Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 64.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $4,057,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,340 shares of company stock worth $60,996,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

