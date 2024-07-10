Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,062 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. Invst LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 33,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Marathon Oil by 10.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 142,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of MRO opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

