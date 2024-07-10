Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,148,000 after buying an additional 202,139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,743,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $140.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average of $158.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

