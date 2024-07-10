Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $63.84 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

