Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

