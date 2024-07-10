Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 2,269.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 351,704 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 229,964 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,209,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 78,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,591,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

