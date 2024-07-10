Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,471 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.