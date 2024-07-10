Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,852 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,309 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 111,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

