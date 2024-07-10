Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,963 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 54,990 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 27.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,018,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after acquiring an additional 218,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.