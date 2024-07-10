Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 842 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,191,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 9,164.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after purchasing an additional 572,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,090 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 276.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 304,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after purchasing an additional 223,613 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $25,681,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LDOS

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $145.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day moving average is $129.62. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $87.73 and a one year high of $151.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.