Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNO. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 157,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 340.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $319,000.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BNO stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $33.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50.

United States Brent Oil Fund Profile

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

