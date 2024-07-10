Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 301,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after buying an additional 2,486,439 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 41.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 94.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VNO opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 176.55 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.