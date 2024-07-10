Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Ares Management by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 149,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,695.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 114,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $15,109,509.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 969,315 shares of company stock worth $132,164,160 over the last ninety days. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.90.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

