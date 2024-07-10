Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $169.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.40. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $170.92.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

