Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,847 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 78.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

SEA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SE stock opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,470.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.