Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

