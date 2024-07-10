Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Graco by 168.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,005 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Graco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 27.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Graco Price Performance

GGG opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.