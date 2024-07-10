Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 184,282 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184,282 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 184,662 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $906.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $32.32.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

