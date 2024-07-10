Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 116.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,856,000 after acquiring an additional 304,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,309,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 602.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,673.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.49 and a 200 day moving average of $201.99. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.26 and a 12 month high of $224.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -429.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

