Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Amdocs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.29. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

