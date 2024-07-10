Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $9,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,723,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $51,391.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,206.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,634 shares of company stock valued at $43,335,507 in the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,072.11, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $100.79.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

