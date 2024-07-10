Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,294,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,400 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,149,000 after buying an additional 1,197,812 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,083,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,692,000 after buying an additional 521,913 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,065,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,135,000 after acquiring an additional 394,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,301,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY stock opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

