Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $49,206,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

