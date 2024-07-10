Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DANGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 176,778 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $1,602,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Dana by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 127.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Dana (NYSE:DANGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.49%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

