Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $1,298,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 162,706 shares in the company, valued at $21,129,001.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 705,537 shares of company stock valued at $83,831,802. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.72, a PEG ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

