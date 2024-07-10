Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down to $134.56

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $134.56, but opened at $131.58. Datadog shares last traded at $129.83, with a volume of 476,314 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

Datadog Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.72, a P/E/G ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average of $123.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at $36,482,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $16,618,978.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at $36,482,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 705,537 shares of company stock worth $83,831,802. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co grew its position in Datadog by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

