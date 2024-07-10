Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $13.71

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $14.82. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 193,505 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAWN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,485 shares in the company, valued at $533,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,485 shares in the company, valued at $533,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $36,453.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,171,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,830,982.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,534 shares of company stock worth $3,207,830. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.