DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $75.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.69. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

