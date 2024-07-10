De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Insider Ruth Euling Sells 15,021 Shares of Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Ruth Euling sold 15,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £14,720.58 ($18,855.62).

De La Rue stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.24) on Wednesday. De La Rue plc has a 52-week low of GBX 40.05 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 107 ($1.37). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.01 million, a P/E ratio of -440.91, a PEG ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48.

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

