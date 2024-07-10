Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their price target on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million. Decibel Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Decibel Cannabis will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Decibel Cannabis
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.
