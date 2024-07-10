Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.03.

Shares of CNI opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

