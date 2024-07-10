Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

