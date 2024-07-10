Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Lufthansa
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.