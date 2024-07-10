Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,730.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $126.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.41. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

