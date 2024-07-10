Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Diageo by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,685,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Diageo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $179.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

