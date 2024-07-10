Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Shares Down 3.1%

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 49,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 120,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Digihost Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 5.41.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digihost Technology Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digihost Technology stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.10% of Digihost Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

