Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC) Shares Down 3%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 171,006 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 40,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Digital Health Acquisition Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

