Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.64

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 45396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,908 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,055,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,820,000. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,963,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.