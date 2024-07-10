Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.78 and last traded at $63.70. 7,560,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 63,545,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

