DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $14.72 Average PT from Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLO. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

