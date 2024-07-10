Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Reduced by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 108.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 261,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.40. 67,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,228. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.