Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

