DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $172,148.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,665.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $172,148.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,665.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,384 shares of company stock worth $391,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 68.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,514,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,321,000 after purchasing an additional 617,936 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,544,000 after acquiring an additional 702,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,734,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,436,000 after acquiring an additional 441,278 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

