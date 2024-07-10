Douglas Benzie Purchases 409,203 Shares of Roadside Real Estate plc (LON:ROAD) Stock

Roadside Real Estate plc (LON:ROAD – Get Free Report) insider Douglas Benzie purchased 409,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £45,012.33 ($57,656.37).

Roadside Real Estate Price Performance

Roadside Real Estate plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.25 ($0.17). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.97.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roadside Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadside Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.