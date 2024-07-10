DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

TSE:DHT.UN opened at C$11.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.93. DRI Healthcare Trust has a one year low of C$10.21 and a one year high of C$17.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

