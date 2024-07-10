Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 4,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 41,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Up 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

