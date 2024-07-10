Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT
Dynatrace Price Performance
NYSE DT opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.