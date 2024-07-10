Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dyne Therapeutics traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 16727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.
DYN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.07.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
