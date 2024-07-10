Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYNGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dyne Therapeutics traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 16727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

DYN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $359,058.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $73,162.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,967.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,387. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

