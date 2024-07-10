Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Up 3.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dyne Therapeutics traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. 102,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,699,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DYN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $359,058.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $73,162.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,967.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,511,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). On average, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

